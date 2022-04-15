Tinder will help you connect with others who plan to attend the same event

Tinder is bringing back one of its old features. An option that was fashionable before the pandemic and that allows users to connect with others who plan to go to the same musical event.

Yes, Tinder’s Festival Mode is back. An option that is already available worldwide from the “Explore” tab of the app.

Face-to-face music events are starting to kick in and Tinder thinks it’s time to bring “Festival Model” back. A feature launched in 2019, which was shelved due to the pandemic, and which allows you to connect with other users who plan to attend the same event.

The Model Festival gives you the opportunity to go out again, meet new people and make friends before going to the festival grounds. It’s a great, low-pressure way to reconnect with the real world.”

So the user will have to choose the event they are going to attend to start matching with others who had the same plan. You will have up to a month before the event to make this connection and decide whether to come and enjoy the event together.

As mentioned by the Tinder team, this function will feature more than 20 of the largest festivals in the world. For example, you will find Lollapalooza in Paris, Stockholm and Berlin, Sónar in Spain, among other options. You can see a list of events that will be shown on Festival Model in the Tinder release.

On the other hand, Tinder mentions that a section will also be included for those users who do not plan to go to any of the musical events that are shown in the app, but who are fans or share those musical tastes. In that case, they should look for a space called “Festival Goers”.