Tinder will create a digital currency to reward the most active users

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Tinder has announced that it is developing a virtual currency to encourage your users to spend more time on the app. The goal is that, in the long run, they also spend real money on the most used dating app in the world.

Tinder users can use this currency to buy Super Likes or Boosts

Tinder users will be able to get currencies by being active in the app and updating their profile, although they can also be purchased with real money. Initially, this digital currency will only be available in Australia, which is a representative market for Tinder for its global users.

This currency can be used on Tinder to buy benefits in the app, such as Super Likes or Boosts. In this way, users who have more currencies will have more facilities to find profiles to your liking and get a “match”.

Tinder has so far followed, like other dating apps, a “freemium” business model. That is: it offers users the basic services for free and, at the same time, provides certain extras and special tools to paid subscribers. These can consist, for example, of discovering people with similar interests or having extra filters to discard the profiles with whom you do not want to match.

This digital currency, which will begin to circulate at the end of this month, is part of Tinder’s efforts to enrich your users’ experience. The company intends for it to go beyond sliding to the left looking for a “match” and to generate a more immersive use of the platform.

It is also an opportunity to create new business avenues for the company. According to Tinder forecasts, this new digital currency will be well received in Asia, where its users are less used to subscription products.

.