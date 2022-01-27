Tinder will add new tools for assistance and abuse reports

The Tinder team announced that it will implement a series of new measures to protect users.

To do this, it will provide more tools to handle reports of harassment and abuse, and help victims with different support options.

Tinder implements new security measures

The Tinder team mentioned that it will be applying a series of updates that improve its approach to reports of abuse.

On the one hand, it will improve internal training so that the team knows how to support those who have experienced abuse and harassment.

to help them better understand how survivors may respond to and describe those experiences of sexual violence, how to recognize serious reports that may use vague language, and how to respond in a trauma-informed way to these types of reports.

They are also improving the reporting system so that users have a more direct way to make complaints and be able to follow up on the actions taken. They also mention that they will provide different alternative support options for users who do not feel comfortable making a direct report.

And so users don’t have to scramble to find the Safety Center, Tinder is updated so that this section can be accessed from anywhere in the app.

Our members trust us with an incredibly sensitive and vulnerable part of their lives, and we believe we have a responsibility to support them through every part of this journey, even when they have bad experiences on and off the app.

On the other hand, one of the functions that will be coming to Tinder will be the background check. A dynamic that will take place thanks to Garbo, a non-profit organization, and that will only be implemented in the United States.