Tinder turns 10: how it earns money

- Advertisement -

, one of the most popular flirt and dating apps in the world, It just turned 10 years old this week.. It is an app that has more than 50 million users worldwide and which is also one of the most profitable applications in the world. In fact, last year it was the third app that earned the most in the world, and why is this?

More than 5 million people around the world pay monthly for Tinder premium services

Mainly, due to the network of payment options that the app offers its users and their loyalty using the application, which according to Sensor Tower obtained more than 441 million dollars in just 12 months, last year.

Tinder can be used for free, without having to pay a subscription price. However, this version of Tinder Basic has some limitations, such as only being able to send 100 likes per day. So, if you want to search for love without limitation… What are those payment options that Tinder has? They would be the following:

- Advertisement -

-Tinder Plus: it costs from 16.49 euros per month, which allows, among other things, to eliminate the limitation of the number of likes, or the possibility of undoing a like.

–Tinder Gold: it costs from 27.49 euros per month and provides the user with the possibility of giving up to five free super likes each week.

–Tinder Platinum: from 32.99 euros per month and allows, among other things, to know which people have “liked” you before you have to give them or not.

The application has 10% of users – more than five million at present – who pay for its services monthly, which allows the coffers of the application, owned by the Match.com group, to experience an excellent state of prosperity.