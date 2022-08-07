Tinder redesigns its discreet “Desk Mode”

- Advertisement -

After the break during the initial stages of the pandemic and the generalization of teleworking, The return to the office seems to be a reality in many companies, and more so from September, when the summer ends and the holidays end.

“Desktop Mode” activates a screen that simulates a productivity application

Perhaps for this reason , the popular free application to encourage encounters, have decided to remodel their «Desktop Mode», the function that allows «disguising» the use that is being made of this platform that allows you to find a partner for intimate encounters and whatever comes up. The purpose is to help users get on with their tasks by swiping screens to select potential matchup candidates while in the workplace.

And it is that according to a study carried out by Tinder itself, around a third of Tinder users admit to using the app while at work and almost half admit that they prefer to search for matches and chat when the desired one occurs match during the working day to doing it during free time.

A behavior that, according to some, could be linked to the fact that during the working day there is less probability of being surprised in this activity by the couple, considering a lower risk the fact of being discovered with the Tinder in the hands by a partner of work or even by a superior, from whom a greater leniency is expected by not sharing vows of fidelity.

The operation of “Desktop Mode” is very simple. When using Tinder on your computer, an icon with a briefcase appears in the upper left of the screen. Clicking on that button a similar looking window will appear to Google Productivity Environment with the heading “Meeting Notes”, hiding the Tinder interface.