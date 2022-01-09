Tinder prepares «Swipe Party», a function to flirt with the help of friends

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

It is a reality that many Tinder users, when they meet up with their friends, open the application to flirt and meet more employed people around the world and start looking at profiles together, deciding jointly whether to swipe left or right, assessing the aptitudes of each candidate.

Tinder’s new feature will be called “Swipe Party”

However, the pandemic and social distancing measures – especially now that we are in a new wave of infections – have caused these encounters to be reduced. In this sense, dating apps have had to adapt to the new situation, and Tinder has been no less: in fact, in recent months it has launched functions such as the possibility of making a video call to virtually meet the match before meeting. physical form.

The new functionality that Tinder prepares aims to circumvent the pandemic so that users can continue to “meet” with friends to watch Tinder but do so virtually. The company is developing a tool to be called “Swipe Party” that will elevate swiping left or right into a new social experience.

“Swipe Party” will require access to the user’s camera and microphone. As if it were a video call, you can keep in touch with one of your friends and live the Tinder experience together. That is, they will be able to decide to whom to say “yes” or “no” together, speaking and viewing the profile at the same time, analyzing the qualities of the future match or future discard.

It is about taking the individual Tinder experience to an exercise with friends who, in reality, do not have to share the same physical space, either because of the pandemic or because they may live thousands of miles apart. However, in the same way that you can watch a movie together through Facebook or through Amazon Prime Video, you can now use Tinder together.

The company has not officially confirmed when this new functionality will be available that will allow linking with remote feedback from friends. At the moment, its development has only been found by analyzing the code of the Tinder app for iOS and Android. That it is already included in the versions of the two main operating systems suggests that it will be available very soon, although there is no known date.

Remember that Sunday afternoon is the best time to use Tinder if you want to have a better chance of finding your perfect match. Perhaps in a few Sundays you can do it in the company -in the distance- of your friends.

