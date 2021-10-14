Tinder officially introduces “Plus One” to find couples for a wedding

Tinder has announced through his blog a new feature called “Plus One” that consists of announcing that you are looking for a companion for an event. According to Tinder, the wedding season is going to increase considerably now that there are more people vaccinated, so it’s a nice addition right now.

The term “Plus One” increased by 45% in the profiles of Tinder users throughout the 21st, this indicates that people are already looking for companions for outdoor events. So it was best to directly add this functionality since the term is so widely used on the net.

Date and party

To find this section on Tinder you will have to look for the “explore” tab, there you will find it next to the Lyft Ride option, although the latter is only available in some regions. In this way, at least in the United States, Tinder users will be able to get an appointment for an event and pay for the taxi on the way to it.

Tinder has been adding new sections to its app to encourage its users to do more than just chat before getting on a real date. This Plus One functionality will come with a contest that will award an exact $ 460 to some users who sign up for these functionality.

This is because, according to their WeedingWire partners, this is the average amount of money spent by a person attending someone else’s wedding. Therefore, they will give this money away to a few lucky people who will be able to attend the event on a date and perhaps start a relationship in the same day.

The Tinder update happened today, so be sure to update the app to be able to use the new feature.