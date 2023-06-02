Tinder launches ‘My First Pride’ sticker for users celebrating the month for the 1st time

According to Tinder’s Future of Dating report, more than half (54%) of LGBTQIA+ respondents (18-25 year olds) say they’ve come out on a dating app, before they’ve even come out to friends and family. In general, the younger generation of singles also said that their sexuality (33%) and gender identity (29%) had become more fluid over the last 3 years.

Inaugurating June, celebrated by the LGBTQIA+ community as Pride Month, Tinder launched a “My First Pride” sticker that can be placed on the profile picture to indicate that it is the first time celebrating the date .

Other stickers have been announced. They are: I came out of the closet on the internet; For more queer spaces; Celebrate Pride and Aliad_, for those who are not part of the community but want to lend their support. Members can view the Pride Stickers Center section and add stickers to their profile by tapping the app notifications.

Among other resources already available, it is possible to include up to four pronouns in the profile from a list of more than 15 options. You can turn on the travel alert, so LGBTQIA+ members don’t automatically appear on Tinder when they open the app in countries with laws that effectively criminalize the community.

For the general public, Geo radius increases the range by up to 160km, with the Passport feature connections expand to the entire world. It also has the option of blocking contacts and browsing anonymously so that the profile only appears to those the user is interested in.

Tinder also offers more than 50 gender identities and sexual orientations globally, as well as profile icons to indicate what users are looking for in the app: A serious relationship; Something serious, but let’s see…; Nothing serious, but it depends…; Something casual; New friendships; and I still don’t know.