Tinder launches “Music Mode”

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Tinder launched a new “Explore” tab a few weeks ago, where users can find other recommended people. According to the company, more than 80% of the people who use Tinder have already used it.

Using the “Musical Mode” increases the chances of making a match by 10%

Now, within it, a new functionality is launched, the «Musical Mode». It is an immersive experience that takes place on Tinder thanks to the integration of the app with the streaming music service Spotify.

Thanks to her, songs chosen by users in their profiles are played, those that represent them or with which they identify. All you have to do is link your Tinder profile with your Spotify account, which will allow you to add a hymn to your Tinder profile and thus be able to use the “Music Mode”.

According to Tinder, including a representative song makes users experience up to 10% more matches, thanks to the possibility of finding matches in musical tastes or the possibility of breaking the ice by starting a conversation to talk about their favorite artist or musical genre.

The idea is that users can experience the same sensation as when they are at a party or a concert and a person is discovered who likes the same songs as one.

Musical Mode will be available for all Tinder users around the world in the coming weeks, although only in the markets where Spotify is available (which, for example, recently arrived in Venezuela) and is one more interactive way of trying to find the perfect match, which joins other shared social experiences that recently launched Tinder, such as Hot Takes, Vibes -vibras- and the periodic events that are held at every Swipe Night.

.