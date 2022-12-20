Tinder launches “Intent” feature to help match you right

After the discreet use mode, Tinder has launched a new feature in recent days, with the aim of making it easier for users to be able to give accurate matches. The feature was titled “Intention” and allows you to signal what you are looking for, be it a new friendship, an adventure or something more serious. The intent is to give app members more control over the people they come into contact with. In other words, the platform now gives more information about the intentions of an eventual match.

According to the study Year in SwipeFrom 2022 on Tinder, singles are changing the rules of dating by seeking loyalty, open-mindedness and respect in a match, as well as assuming “dating” with their rules and relationship status. - Advertisement - Tests of the feature in selected regions indicated that more than half of users added the intent to their profiles. In other words, this indicates that there is a high adoption of transparency in this condition. “This feature was developed in response to a shift we saw among our members. Young singles, who make up the majority of Tinder members, are becoming increasingly intentional about who they spend time with. In fact, 72% of Tinder members said they are looking for someone who knows what they are looking for. The Intent feature gives members more control over their interactions and allows them to make objective matches without missing out on connections they wouldn’t have known anywhere else.” Kyle Miller Tinder’s VP of Core Product

How it works?

To add an “Intent”, members need to go to their profile settings and choose one of the six available options: “A serious relationship”; “Something serious, but let’s see…”; “Nothing serious, but it depends…”; “Something casual”; “New friendships”; and “I don’t know yet”. By using the tool, it is possible to check which intent potential matches use in their profiles and make the connection based on the right reason. In addition, users will receive a weekly reminder to check that their Intent choices remain the same. - Advertisement - Did you like the new Tinder feature? Comment with us!

