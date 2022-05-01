Tinder Launches ‘Don’t Call Your Ex’ Campaign

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When the weekend is over there are more temptations to call the ex-partner. Perhaps not having met anyone on Friday and Saturday encourages many more people to remember their past relationship on Sunday, precisely the day that most applications are used to flirt and meet people, such as Tinder.

Tinder launches the campaign in bars throughout Spain

That is why, to avoid later regrets, Tinder has launched the advertising campaign “Don’t Call Your Ex”. With her, she encourages users of the dating app to give advice to their friends so that they turn the page and stop wanting to get in touch with her ex-partner.

The curious advertising campaign consists of placing creative phrases in different emblematic bars throughout Spain that try to remind you -with language that is even too direct- that calling your ex-partner is not a good idea.

“Calling your ex is like a jug, you regret it the next day” or “Calling your ex doesn’t fit in this toilet, better download Tinder”, are some of the messages that can be found in the different locations that They are part of the campaign.

According to Tinder the arrival of good weather improves the chances of finding that ideal person, making plans, meeting people and moving on from the ex is much easier through the app. For the campaign, they have also prepared phrases with local references, which will be displayed in the toilets of bars in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Granada, Seville, Bilbao, Alicante, A Coruña or Malaga.

In this sense, it will be possible to come across posters such as “Keying Guggenheim well with your eyes closed is more likely to succeed than calling your ex now” or “List of things to eat before your ex: a squid sandwich, some churros with chocolate, a stew from Madrid”.

Different messages will also be launched on social networks, such as the following: “What it takes to forward if your ex has seen your stories, you could invest it in a doggy to the ground.”

