Tinder launches “blind dates”

The main feature of the app to flirt with Tinder is that, in order to be able to talk to each other, two users first have to “match”. That is, they both have to say – each on their own – that they are interested in starting a conversation with the other.

Tinder has more than 70 million users worldwide

However, the new functionality that the app has just launched to meet more employed people around the world, ends with that differential characteristic of Tinder.

The company has launched a new functionality in order to offer an extra chance to meet that ideal person. These are blind dates, a format that will be available soon in the “Explore” area, in the “Quick Chat” section.

Blind Date match users before they can view the profile of the other person. In this case, either of the two can start a conversation with the other, since they have automatically “matched” thanks to the Tinder algorithm, which decided to unite them, at least, in the application.

But… How does Tinder blind dates work? As follows: Users must answer a short questionnaire that will serve as an icebreaker. Those people with the most common answers and interests with each other will enter a timed chat. They will not know any details of the person on the other side, beyond their answers. If he likes them, you can like, and if you both like them, you can start talking. If not, they can choose to pair up – or try to – with someone new.

Blind Date is now available in all English-speaking markets and will roll out to Tinder members around the world in the coming weeks.

To access Blind Date you must go to the Explore section, Tinder’s new interactive space, where you can see profiles organized by interests and connect with them through shared social experiences such as Vibes, Swipe Night, Musical Mode and now Date a blind.

.