Tinder: how to use the app in incognito mode

Tinder, the dating platform, announced new features within the application; among them that people will now be able to have a incognito mode; among others updates to its features to make it more secure and provide a better user experience.

“We’ve heard from members that they aren’t always aware of the security features that currently exist, how to use them, or how to approach security when taking a conversation outside of the app,” he said. Rory KozolSenior Vice President of Product Integrity at Tinder.

In this regard, the company consulted with some NGO as ‘No More‘, ‘rainn‘ and ‘glad‘ for advice on the security work for users within the platform, in which it also added ‘blocking profile’, so that members can control how they interact with others.

How incognito mode works

Incognito mode allows the user to completely hide their profile within the app, so members can still give “I like”, but only those who liked it will see it in their recommendations.

“Take full control over who sees you as you scroll through profiles on Tinder,” he said. this new tool You can activate it directly from Settings, so you can continue browsing within it, without having to show your active profile.

Another of the updates is to block a profile, with this, you can choose who you want to see within the application and who you don’t. Now when they suggest a profile to you, before matching, members can block them from reappearing. “It’s an easy way to avoid seeing a boss or an ex,” they said.

Also, the app doesn’t allow photos to be sent directly in chats, making it impossible to share sexually explicit images when sending messages.

The new message from Tinder Are you sure? intervenes before a message is sent if Tinder detects harmful language.

other updates

On the other hand, Tinder introduced ‘Does this bother you?‘ and ‘Are you sure?‘, these features are being updated to include even more language that the app classifies as harmful or inappropriate. That is, terms related to hate speech, sexual exploitation or harassment.

The message Are you sure? intervenes before a message is sent if Tinder detects harmful language, reducing the sending of these messages by more than 10 percent. Also, ‘Does this bother you?’ encourages members to report inappropriate conversations, which helps take action against members who choose to break the rules.

According to data provided, this feature increased the notification of messages with harmful language by 46 percent. What prevents people from entering some matches where the person violates company policies.

On the other hand, long press reports allow people to tap and hold offensive messages, launching the report flow directly in the chat experience. “By simplifying this flow, it is hoped that more members will report bad behavior, which will allow appropriate action to be taken against accounts that violate community guidelines,” they concluded.