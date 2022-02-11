Tinder has a new blind date feature

Tinder is debuting a new dynamic under the “Blind Dates” feature. An option that will be implemented in the US in a first stage, and then will be extended worldwide.

Yes, you will be able to chat with a user before seeing their profile and knowing their identity, and then if they find common ground they can take the next step to Match.

Tinder’s new feature for “blind dates”

Tinder wants users to create a connection before viewing each other’s profiles:

Blind Date is a new social experience that matches members before allowing them to view each other’s profiles, making the conversation, rather than the photos, the first impression.

So instead of looking for the match first, the user will have the option to chat with users before seeing how they look on their profile or the rest of the data that is included in the description. And for this, Tinder will give users some help to break the ice through games and instructions.

First, they will have a series of questions to answer and establish some common ground. After that stage, each user will enter a timed chat without having any data about the other person.

As the Tinder team mentions, users will be able to discover what they have in common and then decide if they want to see their profiles. An option that will only be available if you both decide that you want to continue after this “blind date” contact.

The experience reflects the modern dating habits of Generation Z, who value authenticity, while also tapping into their ’90s nostalgia with a throwback to dating in a pre-smartphone world.

This new option will be available in the “Explore” tab of the app. At the moment, it is only enabled in the US, but it will be extended globally to other countries.