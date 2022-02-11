Tech News

Tinder has a new blind date feature

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Tinder is debuting a new dynamic under the “Blind Dates” feature. An option that will be implemented in the US in a first stage, and then will be extended worldwide.

Yes, you will be able to chat with a user before seeing their profile and knowing their identity, and then if they find common ground they can take the next step to Match.

Read:

OnePlus Nord already on offer: pre-ordering costs less with Amazon Prime

Tinder’s new feature for “blind dates”

Tinder wants users to create a connection before viewing each other’s profiles:

Blind Date is a new social experience that matches members before allowing them to view each other’s profiles, making the conversation, rather than the photos, the first impression.

So instead of looking for the match first, the user will have the option to chat with users before seeing how they look on their profile or the rest of the data that is included in the description. And for this, Tinder will give users some help to break the ice through games and instructions.

First, they will have a series of questions to answer and establish some common ground. After that stage, each user will enter a timed chat without having any data about the other person.

As the Tinder team mentions, users will be able to discover what they have in common and then decide if they want to see their profiles. An option that will only be available if you both decide that you want to continue after this “blind date” contact.

The experience reflects the modern dating habits of Generation Z, who value authenticity, while also tapping into their ’90s nostalgia with a throwback to dating in a pre-smartphone world.

This new option will be available in the “Explore” tab of the app. At the moment, it is only enabled in the US, but it will be extended globally to other countries.

Read:

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Previous articleApple Addresses AirTag Security Issues With Changes…
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Tinder has a new blind date feature

Tinder is debuting a new dynamic under the "Blind Dates" feature. An option that will be implemented...
Apple

Apple Addresses AirTag Security Issues With Changes…

In response to growing concerns about the use of AirTags and the Find My network for unwanted tracking...
Tech News

Five perfect tricks to master TikTok like a pro

TikTok remains at the top in the world of social networks, its number of users grows every...
Tech News

realityOS: Is Apple already testing its OS for AR and VR?

An indiscretion, on the part of Apple, and that has as its epicenter the term realityOS, could be...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.