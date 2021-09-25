Tinder allows you to put videos on your profile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Tinder, the app to flirt and meet the most used people in the world, with more than 65,000 million matches around the world, has made a new function available to users: the possibility of adding videos to the profile.

Getting a match is easier if you provide additional information, such as a video, in the Tinder profile bio

This function, which was available in some countries such as the United States, now reaches more markets, including Spain and several Latin American countries, it will allow users to offer more information about themselves and have a better chance of finding a like-minded person.

Add a new video to your Tinder profile It is very simple. All the user has to do is select “Add Video” in the profile tab and the editing options will be enabled in the application itself. There you can cut it and upload it without major problem.

According to Tinder, it is the youngest users who use the application to link those who use the videos the most, according to the company’s experience in markets where this function was already enabled. Young people between 18 and 25 years old, belonging to Generation Z, are those who most use the uploading of videos on their profile.

The company data that reflects the use of this tool in recent weeks indicate that activities such as hiking, jet skis and even long walks on the beach are the themes most used by young people in their profile.

More than half (56%) of Gen Z members agree that it is easier to show their personality in a video than in a photo, according to Tinder, so with this new feature it is easier to find a potential match or at least provide you with more information.

