Tinder adds a new option that will avoid misunderstandings between couples

Tinder is rolling out a new feature that will prevent attracting the wrong people, or misunderstandings in the future.

A new option that allows you to establish what your intentions are directly in your profile, along with the rest of the information you share to capture the attention of your future match.

Tinder allows you to set your intentions directly on the profile

Relationship Goals is the new feature that the Tinder team announced. And the idea is that users make it clear in their profiles what their intentions are when using the app, and that there are no misunderstandings with their future matches:

This feature was developed in response to a change we’ve seen among our members. Young singles, who make up the majority on Tinder, are becoming more intentional about the people they spend time with. In fact, 72% of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want.

A piece of information that users can provide from the configuration settings of their profiles, as you can see in the image above. According to the Tinder team, users will have six options available ranging from long-term relationship, long-term but open to casual, casual but open to long-term, casual, friendship or unresolved.

And so that the user does not forget to update this information, if your priorities change over time, Tinder will send you a weekly notification to remind you of this topic. So it would be an option that could avoid awkward conversations or waste time with people who have other intentions or expectations on Tinder.

In a first stage, this new function will begin to be implemented in Tinder only in some countries, but they assure that it will be available to all users by January 5, 2023.