TIMU, the application that will help you better manage your remote meetings

If you’re someone who always stays in touch with clients or partners remotely, or plans projects with friends and colleagues this way, then you probably need a tool like TIMU to help you this activity.

If there is a particular matter that you wish to discuss with your working group, TIMU will allow you to do so with the group chat feature built-in or you can resort to sending a quick message to a team member. Likewise, TIMU will allow you to communicate with both your clients without being required to change accounts.

Added to this, TIMU gives you spaces where you will have the opportunity to plan your projects and provide other team members with quick access to the files, tasks and events that are grouped there.

In addition, TIMU features compatibility with Microsoft Office Online and Google Docsas well as cloud storage services like Dropbox and Google Drive.

So TIMU provides you with all the necessary functions so that you can start your and facilitate the communication of the different topics that arise during this activity through resources such as chat, video calls, task management, events and file sharinghelping you to be more efficient and productive in managing your time.

TIMU has a version for smartphones that can be downloaded for both iOS and Android with which you can take advantage of the functions that this tool offers from wherever you are.

Also, you can have the possibility of install TIMU on your desktop or laptop computer just pressing the button Install app located on the TIMU interface toolbar.

Another point to note is the subtask support by TIMU. In that sense, the allows you to add a checklist to a cardgive each item a name, and mark it as complete once the subtask has finished.

In case you have accidentally deleted a card, comment, file or event, you can have the possibility to retrieve them via the context menu of the work area and click on the option Show deleted items.