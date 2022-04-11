Latest news

TIM’s red card to KKR is an own goal

By: Brian Adam

For boss Pietro Labriola, it will be more difficult to renew the group under the scrutiny of the markets

KKR’s departure from the Telecom Italia scene is a defeat for investors. By excluding him from access to his books, he has closed the door to the possible takeover bid for 10.8 billion. Opposition from Vivendi and lack of support from Rome had already dampened KKR’s interest. For the boss Pietro Labriola, it will be more difficult to renew the group.

KKR’s bid to buy it, unveiled in November, never got off the ground. For four months, the council refused to participate. Then the war affected Italy’s economic prospects. Vivendi, which has 24%, also criticized KKR’s indicative offer of 0.505 euros per share as too low. In a sense, he is right: he bought at more than 1 euro per share on average. But KKR’s offer was still at a premium of nearly 50% at the time it was unveiled.

With the tacit consent of state-owned investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Vivendi argued that Labriola could deliver greater long-term value to shareholders by executing a KKR-style turnaround himself. The fund hoped to dole out the broadband network, which could be worth €20bn, almost as much as Telecom Italia’s net debt. Under Labriola’s tutelage, this division could raise TIM’s shares to 1.3 euros, according to his advisers. The current share price, close to historical lows (0.31 euros), suggests that investors do not have much faith in its ability to fulfill its mission.

KKR could have been hostile. But without the backing of Vivendi and the government, which has 10% through CDP and veto powers due to the strategic nature of TIM, it would have been risky. Responsibility for reviving the company now falls on Labriola. It also won’t have the advantage that KKR would have had: executing a complex, capital-intensive restructuring away from the daily scrutiny of the markets.

The only lifeline for Labriola is CVC’s interest in the services part. Still, showing KKR the red card without even letting him play seems like an own goal.

