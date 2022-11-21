Time to vote! WhatsApp Desktop gains option to create polls in beta version

WhatsApp Desktop has been getting a lot of new features recently like subtitles with forwarded media and even a lock screen. Now WABetaInfo reports that it will also be possible to create polls in the Windows app, making it easier to vote on topics in groups.

According to WABetaInfo, the option to create polls is available in version 2.2242.0.0 of WhatsApp Desktop for Windows. Polls can be created within groups or individual chats by tapping the attachments button.

It is also mentioned that polls can have up to 12 response options and they also have end-to-end encryption.