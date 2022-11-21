Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleTime to vote! WhatsApp Desktop gains option to create polls in...

Time to vote! WhatsApp Desktop gains option to create polls in beta version

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Time to vote! WhatsApp Desktop gains option to create polls in beta version
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp Desktop has been getting a lot of new features recently like subtitles with forwarded media and even a lock screen. Now WABetaInfo reports that it will also be possible to create polls in the Windows app, making it easier to vote on topics in groups.

According to WABetaInfo, the option to create polls is available in version 2.2242.0.0 of WhatsApp Desktop for Windows. Polls can be created within groups or individual chats by tapping the attachments button.

It is also mentioned that polls can have up to 12 response options and they also have end-to-end encryption.

Poll creation system in WhatsApp Desktop. Image: WABeta Info
- Advertisement -

The feature is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days. Note that these new features are only available in the native version for Windows that is downloaded from the Microsoft Store. There is no forecast for polls to be made available on WhatsApp Web.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Multi launches streaming service with live channels and on-demand content

Since last week, Multi – name of the new brand of the former Multilaser...
Microsoft

13th-Gen Intel Core and GeForce RTX 40 to Launch in January for Laptops, Says Rumor

Intel and NVIDIA may launch new processors and graphics cards for notebooks at CES...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.