Time limit on TikTok for minors

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

TikTok, the popular social media platform focused on short edited videos set to music, recently changed its underage rules in an attempt to protect the safety and privacy of teens. In this sense, the application now has a time limit for use for children under 18 years of age.

The limit of use is one hour per day for those under 18 years of age.

This usage limit is one hour per day for users under 18 years of age. But in addition, the platform has introduced a “restricted mode” function that limits the content shown to minors to content considered appropriate for their age.

This announcement follows concerns raised by regulators and parents that young people are spending too much time on the app, which can negatively affect your mental healthly well-being. Concerns have also been raised about exposing young people to inappropriate content on the platform.

- Advertisement -

The one hour per day usage time limit for minors may help address some of these concerns by reducing the amount of time youth spend on the app. At the same time, restricted mode could help ensure that content shown to minors is age appropriate and do not expose them to inappropriate or dangerous material.

However, there are those who argue that a usage time limit and a restricted mode are not enough to protect young people on TikTok. They believe that the platform needs to take stronger measures to address bullying, cyberbullying and other risks young people face online.

It has also been pointed out that the usage time limit could be difficult to enforce, especially as minors can simply create new accounts or use a friend’s account to access the platform after they have reached their daily limit.