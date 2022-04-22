Time is running out to activate Facebook Protect: what happens if I don’t?

Facebook is undoubtedly one of the most used social networks in the world. Almost all of us access a few times a day to update our profile or see what our friends share, but it can happen that overnight we have lost access to Meta’s social network. This could be due to Facebook Protect and we tell you why.

If you are a little up to date with Facebook and its owner Meta, you will know that it has been in the "eye of the hurricane" for a long time due to the security of the platform and all its profiles. How could it be otherwise, the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg got down to work, and that is why it introduced Facebook Protect in its system, a more advanced security program that seeks to ensure the integrity of its users' accounts. However, despite the fact that it works very well, it may be the culprit of the (temporary) blocking of your account. Why is Facebook Protect blocking your account? Facebook Protect began to be introduced within the social network in 2019 as a result of the United States election campaign. Its mission at that time was to provide additional security to the accounts of candidates, members of the government or country agencies. Its use was so well received that the company decided to start little by little to bring this program to all its users. The "problem", and what many people don't know, is that activating Facebook Protect is totally mandatory. It is quite likely that you have received an email or a message when opening the application indicating that we must activate this program to improve the security of your account. If that is the case, you should know that in the same message it will indicate a deadline, and if you do not activate the program for that day, we will lose access to the account.

Message to activate Facebook Protect.

Don’t worry, it has a very easy solution

If this message has appeared or if the deadline to activate Facebook Protect has already passed, you should know that all you have to do is follow the steps indicated by the application. Although we have lost access to the account, this “lock” will only last until we activate the programso you should not worry if this is the case.

In essence, what this program does is analyze your account to detect if there are any important vulnerabilities in it. This process leads the program to check two things: the security of our password Y Whether or not we have two-step authentication activated. When it comes to the password, it is crucial that we always have one that is not too obvious or simple, so thinking of a difficult one to obtain is very important. If you can’t think of any, you can always go to a website that generates strong passwords.

This is the process to activate Facebook Protect.

Two-step authentication is another factor that will make our account more secure. The Meta social network offers us 3 options for this: an authenticator app, a text message (SMS) either a security key. Once we have improved these two factors (or if our account was already secure enough) we will already be within the Facebook Protect program, and we will be able to continue interacting with our account as usual. If you have any questions regarding the program or how it may affect your account, you can go to Facebook customer service.