Time for inflation-proof wallets

Current debates about inflation focus primarily on its duration. Few analysts wonder how today’s highly financed modern economies can respond to a change in the inflation regime.

The more we consider it, the less we seem to know, or at least agree, about the causes. Central bankers obsess over expectations. They believe that as long as the audience is anchored around their 2% goal, everything will be fine. But a recent article by the Fed’s Jeremy Rudd notes that there is no theoretical or empirical support for the idea that expectations play a role. Instead, it suggests that when inflation crosses a certain threshold it enters wage negotiations. That helps explain the “spirals” of the seventies. It is possible, although he does not say so, that the recent rise in the CPI in the US will soon be reflected in wages. There may be another spiral around the corner.

Monetarists also look down on expectations. Instead, they insist, in the words of their shaman Milton Friedman, that inflation “is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” Invesco chief economist John Greenwood notes that the US money supply (M2) has risen by more than a third in 18 months. He believes that prices will continue to rise until all that excess is absorbed. Inflation will be persistent, he predicts.

But economists at the Bank for International Settlements suggest that inflation has lately been more influenced by global factors than by domestic monetary conditions. China’s entry into the world economy weakened wage pressures in the West and put downward pressure on the prices of traded goods.

But that role may be coming to an end. Xi Jinping wants to prioritize domestic consumption over exports and returns over investment, in his pursuit of “common prosperity.” As Henry Maxey, Ruffer’s chief investment officer, says, China could now encourage exporters to raise prices. Disruption of oversized supply chains puts further pressure. Despite what many analysts argue, it is unlikely to be temporary: in the future chains will have to be more robust, as manufacturers will move from “just in time” to “just in case” production, and that means that the goods they produce will cost more.

The fiscal theory of inflation holds that countries with large debts invariably inflate their liabilities. That is the idea behind financial repression, when rates remain below the level of inflation for years. Investment strategist Russell Napier argues that the West’s high debt levels provide a political imperative for inflation. Governments, he says, are replacing central banks as arbiters of the credit system. The pandemic has accelerated this process: Washington had its General Loan Program, while London signed the Bounce Loans made by commercial banks. The stagflation often associated with financial repression is here, Napier says.

What no one takes into account is how the financial system will face this change. The fall in inflation has been accompanied by a drop in interest rates. Ultra short guys have gotten “into all the cracks,” a phrase coined by Harvard’s Jeremy Stein. Investors have taken more risk to make up for their lost income. Corporate debt has risen as they go into debt to buy back their shares and venture capital funds make purchases. Rising asset prices have replaced real savings. Developed economies have become “hyper-financed,” says Maxey. In the United States, the share of the financial sector in GDP has gone from 2% in the 1950s to more than 8%.

The whip of inflation will do real damage on Wall Street. It can force the Fed to reduce its monthly purchases of securities faster than anticipated. As liquidity is absorbed by the market, we could face another taper tantrum. The repo market, in which debt securities are used as collateral for overnight loans, does not perform well when liquidity evaporates. The volatility of the US bond market, which roughly follows that of consumer prices, is likely to rise. As Treasury returns rise, there is a chance that returns on riskier stocks will burst.

In the last quarter century, returns on bonds and equities have been inversely related. Conventional portfolios, which allocate 60% to equities and 40% to fixed income, have performed well. But as inflation returns, bonds and equities are likely to correlate positively, as they did in the 1970s. That means investors will have to rethink their portfolios.

In particular, they must consider how to reduce the sensitivity to rate hikes, the “duration risk”. Duration risk in the US corporate bond market is at an all-time high. Stocks also last longer than at any time since the dot-com bubble. Investors can reduce that risk by buying cheaper stocks. Rob Arnott of Research Affiliates notes that stocks value of the emerging markets, Japan, Europe and the United Kingdom are trading at very attractive valuations.

Napier believes that investors should not have any kind of bonds. But inflation hedges can continue to do well despite negative real returns. (Your negative return can be seen as an insurance premium against unforeseen inflation.) Above all, Maxey says, investors need to be nimble. It sounds counterintuitive, but it’s also helpful to hold more cash – the shorter duration asset – as markets become more volatile. The real value of cash can be eroded by inflation, but at least it gives investors a means to buy assets when they become cheap.