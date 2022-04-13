Tim Cook, the new antitrust rules put the safety of users at risk

Tim Cook plays the privacy card to defend Apple’s policies on installing apps on iPhones (and by extension all other Apple mobile devices). Cook attended the opening keynote of the Global Privacy Summit 2022which took place yesterday in Washington DC (the full replay is available on YouTube; we’ve included it below).

Apple CEO recalled that for the company, safeguarding and protecting the privacy of its customers is one of the fundamental valueshighlighting some recently adopted initiatives that have had a profound impact in the industry, such as the now-popular Tracking Transparency App released with iOS 14.5, but expressed concern about the implications that the initiatives that lawmakers around the world are preparing in the name could have. of competition.

Here in Washington and elsewhere, lawmakers are working on initiatives in the name of competition that would force Apple to authorize iPhone apps that bypass the App Store through a process called sideloading. This means that data-hungry companies may avoid our privacy rules and go back to tracking our users against their will. It could also provide criminals with an easy way to bypass security measures by putting them in direct contact with our users. […] If we are forced to allow unverified apps to be installed on iPhones, the unexpected side effects will be profound.

The reference, not too veiled, goes first and foremost to the Digital Market Act, the proposed reform of the law on large digital markets that the European Union has been preparing for a few months and which should now be in the pipeline. Cook says, however, that he is in favor of the evolution of laws and regulations, as long as they do not worsen the user experience for users. It’s clear that Cook and Apple also have an economic interest while remaining the only vehicles through which to install (and buy, of course) apps, games and other digital content on the iPhone, but it should be noted that privacy and security concerns have also been expressed by independent experts.