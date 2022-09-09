Tim Cook Suggests “Buying Your Mom an iPhone” If You Want to End Green Bubbles

- Advertisement -

Apple CEO Tim Cook has scrapped the idea of ​​adopting RCS messaging to put an end to the surrounding messages when iphone-14-and-iphone-14-pro-arrive/">iPhone users text someone on an Android device.

Although in our country the use of the Apple Messages app is not very frequent, the same does not happen in the United States, where many users use the native messaging of Android and Apple instead of other apps such as WhatsApp.

Google has recently started a bell in favor of Apple adopting the RCS standard for the exchange of higher quality images and photos between platforms. Neverthelessit does not seem that Apple is about to adopt by RCS.

The search giant’s commitment is because You know it’s one reason many users in your home country don’t make the jump from iPhone to Android.

“I don’t hear our users asking us to put a lot of energy into that right now”Cook said when asked what Apple founder Steve Jobs would think about using the RCS standard at the Code 2022 event.

The person who asked the question, LiQuan Hunt of Vox Media, came back with the complaint that her mother cannot watch the videos she sends her due to the lack of interoperability between iMessage and RCS.