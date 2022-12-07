Tim Cook speaks to Biden about TSMC factories in the US, will use chips made in the country

Last Tuesday (6), Apple CEO Tim Cook was alongside American President Joe Biden and other executives to speak at a televised event in Arizona, in the region where TSMC is building its own factory, with forecast to be opened in 2024.
In his speech, Cook said that he will strengthen ties with the Taiwanese company and that, in almost a decade, he will finally use chips that are produced in the country. Or, as he put it, “proudly ‘Made in America'”.
“As many of you know, we work with TSMC to make the chips that help power our products around the world,” said Apple’s CEO. “And we look forward to expanding that work in the coming years – as TSMC forms new and deeper roots in America.”
WATCH: CEO Tim Cook said Apple will build chips in the US for the first time in nearly a decade, working with TSMC https://t.co/T68jCnp5k5 pic.twitter.com/KV0ilHe5jq
In 2021, TSMC initially announced that it would invest $12 billion in a US factory, but at the event the company said that figure would rise to $40 billion, already in preparation for a second factory, to be inaugurated in 2026, where 3 nm chips will be produced. The first factory will produce 4nm chips starting in 2024.
In his speech, President Biden proved to be a little distant from this universe. After saying the investment would help create jobs, he said TSMC “is going to build a second factory in Phoenix to build ‘three nanochips’, ‘chips that are three nano’ … You know what I’m saying.”