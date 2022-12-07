Tim Cook speaks to Biden about TSMC factories in the US, will use chips made in the country

Last Tuesday (6), Apple CEO Tim Cook was alongside American President Joe Biden and other executives to speak at a televised event in Arizona, in the region where TSMC is building its own factory, with forecast to be opened in 2024.

In his speech, Cook said that he will strengthen ties with the Taiwanese company and that, in almost a decade, he will finally use chips that are produced in the country. Or, as he put it, “proudly ‘Made in America'”.