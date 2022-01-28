Tim Cook sees a lot of potential in the metaverse and Apple is investing in it

During the usual earnings call on the sidelines of the presentation of financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, the Apple CEO also spoke of a “metaverse”. Tim Cook responded to a question asked by a Morgan Stanley analyst confirming that he sees “a lot of potential in this space” and that Apple is investing in it.

Apple, Cook said, is an innovation company so there is always a need to explore new and emerging technologies and the “metaverse” is certainly one of them. Cook also pointed out that there are already over 14,000 apps on the App Store using Apple’s ARKit framework, apps that offer “amazing augmented reality experiences”.

The CEO of the Cupertino company did not go into details, especially regarding a possible direct entry into this sector, alluding, more generally, to the continuous exploration of areas that may arouse greater interest and in which they are investing resources.