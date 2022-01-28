Tim Cook sees a lot of potential in the metaverse and Apple is investing in it

During the usual earnings call on the sidelines of the presentation of financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, the Apple CEO also spoke of a “metaverse”. Tim Cook responded to a question asked by a Morgan Stanley analyst confirming that he sees “a lot of potential in this space” and that Apple is investing in it.
Apple, Cook said, is an innovation company so there is always a need to explore new and emerging technologies and the “metaverse” is certainly one of them. Cook also pointed out that there are already over 14,000 apps on the App Store using Apple’s ARKit framework, apps that offer “amazing augmented reality experiences”.
The CEO of the Cupertino company did not go into details, especially regarding a possible direct entry into this sector, alluding, more generally, to the continuous exploration of areas that may arouse greater interest and in which they are investing resources.
It can be said that we have increased our R&D spending even more than before. A lot of investments have been made in things that haven’t even hit the market yet.
According to rumors, Apple has been working for some time on an AR / VR viewer that could arrive on the market by the end of the year even if, recently, there have been rumors of a possible postponement to 2023 due to unspecified “problems” in the development. Apple’s attention, however, would not focus directly on the metaverse in relation to its viewer but more on the possibilities of communication, gaming and use of content.