Tim Cook, letter to US lawmakers: “Federal privacy law approved”

Tim Cook sent a letter to US lawmakers expressing his support for the bipartisan effort to draft and approve a comprehensive federal privacy law. In the letter, Apple’s CEO echoes many of the talking points by saying he is “encouraged” by the recently introduced draft proposals.

Legislation, called, “American Data Privacy and Protection Act”, was introduced on June 3 by Frank Pallone, President of the Chamber of Energy and Commerce, Senator Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senator Roger Wicker, members of the Senate Commerce Committee. Cook’s letter is addressed not only to these three, but also to Maria Cantwell, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee.

The bipartisan bill would provide a standard on the type of data that companies can collect in the United Statesit would also ban payment practices for privacy and impose high levels of data security.

Cook said Apple continues to support federal commitments made to strengthen consumer privacy, is encouraged by the Senate proposals, and reiterated its belief that privacy remains a fundamental human right for the Cupertino company. Finally, Cook also claimed that Apple will continue to innovate on privacy protection of his clients, but noted that “only Congress can provide strong privacy protections for all Americans.”

At Apple, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right. This is why we have consistently advocated comprehensive privacy legislation and contributed to its implementation whenever possible. It’s also why we’ve always created products and features that protect users and their information by default. We do this by minimizing the data we collect, processing as much data as possible on a user’s device, giving users transparency about what data is collected, controlling how it is used, and building secure systems to protect user data across all our products and services.

Last month, Apple shared a video highlighting iPhone privacy features including app tracking transparency and email privacy protection, both of which are designed to give users greater transparency and control over personal data collection.