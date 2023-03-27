Tim Cook guest in Beijing enhances the relationship between Apple and China

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited China for the first time since the pandemic and praised his company’s longstanding relationship with the country despite the growing geopolitical tensions and his company’s efforts to diversify its supply chain outside of China. speaking to China Development Forum of Beijing, Cook highlighted how Apple has been operating in China for 30 years and expressed enthusiasm for the future of the relationship between the company and the Asian country.

Despite a warm reception from the media and industry, Apple has faced significant problems in China over the past year, most notably as President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy caused supply chain disruption and delivery delays. of iPhones during the Christmas season. Apple’s largest supplier, Foxconnalso faced protests from workers in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, where the 60% of iPhones. At the same time, the United States has increased export controls on advanced chip technology to China, further complicating trade relations between the two countries.