Tim Cook explains why Apple doesn’t support RCS – better switch to iPhone

Tim Cook took part in the event Code Conference yesterday and during his speech, an issue that has been pursuing apple for several years was addressed: the lack of support for the RCS protocol.
As we have known for some time, the issue is of fundamental importance for the US market, while in many others – including Europe and Asia – it is decidedly less felt, as most users rely on third-party messaging applications that allow to overcome the traditional limitations of SMS and therefore to cancel the advantage that Apple has with the control of iMessage.
Google has repeatedly tried to raise awareness of the Cupertino house on the matter, especially as this also brings with it the social stigma of the so-called green bubblesor the discrimination Android users encounter when they exchange SMS with iPhone owners. The green bubble represents the sending of a message through the SMS protocol, while it turns blue when this happens through iMessage.
Apple’s adoption of RCS would allow all platforms to have a most advanced shared communication protocol which allows the sending of text and multimedia elements even through the default app for SMS, however Apple does not seem interested in adopting it, as also emerged during the Code Conference.
During the event, in fact, Cook was asked why the company was so reluctant to implement RCS, a question to which the CEO of Apple replied by saying that this is not a theme that is very popular with iOS usersor rather not to the point of expending large amounts of energy in this direction.
The interviewer then presented her personal case, in which she is unable to share certain multimedia elements with her mother because she is equipped with an Android device. Cook then responded in the only way one might expect from Apple’s CEO: “then give her an iPhone“In short, it is quite clear what the company’s position on the issue is.