Tim Cook explains why Apple doesn’t support RCS – better switch to iPhone

Tim Cook took part in the event Code Conference yesterday and during his speech, an issue that has been pursuing for several years was addressed: the lack of support for the RCS protocol. As we have known for some time, the issue is of fundamental importance for the US market, while in many others – including Europe and Asia – it is decidedly less felt, as most users rely on third-party messaging applications that allow to overcome the traditional limitations of SMS and therefore to cancel the advantage that Apple has with the control of iMessage.

Google has repeatedly tried to raise awareness of the Cupertino house on the matter, especially as this also brings with it the social stigma of the so-called green bubbles, or the discrimination Android users encounter when they exchange SMS with iPhone owners. The green bubble represents the sending of a message through the SMS protocol, while it turns blue when this happens through iMessage. Apple's adoption of RCS would allow all platforms to have a most advanced shared communication protocol which allows the sending of text and multimedia elements even through the default app for SMS, however Apple does not seem interested in adopting it, as also emerged during the Code Conference. iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and the first iPhone SE may be excluded from iOS 16

DOES MOM USE SMS? BUY AN IPHONE