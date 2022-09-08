HomeTech GiantsAppleTim Cook explains why Apple doesn't support RCS - better switch to...

Tim Cook explains why Apple doesn’t support RCS – better switch to iPhone

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1041879.jpeg
1041879.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Tim Cook took part in the event Code Conference yesterday and during his speech, an issue that has been pursuing apple for several years was addressed: the lack of support for the RCS protocol.

As we have known for some time, the issue is of fundamental importance for the US market, while in many others – including Europe and Asia – it is decidedly less felt, as most users rely on third-party messaging applications that allow to overcome the traditional limitations of SMS and therefore to cancel the advantage that Apple has with the control of iMessage.

- Advertisement -

Google has repeatedly tried to raise awareness of the Cupertino house on the matter, especially as this also brings with it the social stigma of the so-called green bubblesor the discrimination Android users encounter when they exchange SMS with iPhone owners. The green bubble represents the sending of a message through the SMS protocol, while it turns blue when this happens through iMessage.

Apple’s adoption of RCS would allow all platforms to have a most advanced shared communication protocol which allows the sending of text and multimedia elements even through the default app for SMS, however Apple does not seem interested in adopting it, as also emerged during the Code Conference.

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and the first iPhone SE may be excluded from iOS 16

DOES MOM USE SMS? BUY AN IPHONE

During the event, in fact, Cook was asked why the company was so reluctant to implement RCS, a question to which the CEO of Apple replied by saying that this is not a theme that is very popular with iOS usersor rather not to the point of expending large amounts of energy in this direction.

The interviewer then presented her personal case, in which she is unable to share certain multimedia elements with her mother because she is equipped with an Android device. Cook then responded in the only way one might expect from Apple’s CEO: “then give her an iPhone“In short, it is quite clear what the company’s position on the issue is.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

The unjustified price increase of the iPhone 14 in Spain: the Pro are unattainable

Many thought that it would not be true, but it had already been rumored...
Apps

You are not seeing double: WhatsApp Beta has two camera buttons and there is a reason for it

If you use the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, you may...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.