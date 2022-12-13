Tim Cook confirms it: iPhones use cameras with Sony sensors

Tim Cook is currently in Japan for a trip that is taking him to visit the main suppliers of Appleincluding none other than sony. The Cupertino house is usually very reluctant to reveal which realities it interacts with to make its products, but it seems that in this round Cook wanted to unbutton and, for the first timeconfirmed that it is precisely the Japanese company that supplies iPhone camera sensorsincluding those of the new iPhone 14.

The confirmation came through a tweet published by Cook’s official account, in which the Apple CEO thanks Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida for taking him to visit one of the Kumamoto facilities, revealing thatand the two companies have been collaborating for over 10 years to make the cameras of many iPhones.

This is certainly not new for those who follow the smartphone world closely, since the use of Sony sensors has been demonstrated over and over again, however it is – as mentioned earlier – a first official confirmation from Apple. Cook’s visit seems to confirm that the partnership between the two companies is stronger than ever and there is no reason to think it will end soon, also because the rumors about the iPhone 15 Ultra seem to underline that the next top of the range will be equipped with incredibly advanced Sony sensors; who knows if Cook hasn’t already seen something!