Tim Cook confirms it: iPhone cameras use Sony sensors

It is not usual for Apple to talk about the components of its devices, especially what it has to do with who supplies them. But this has changed in relation to the cameras which are used in the iphone. The fact is that something that has long been thought to be the case has been confirmed: the company with the bitten apple uses Sony sensors.

Confirmation of this data has not been known through a leak or comment from an Apple worker. has been his own Tim Cook, CEO of the firm, who in the course of a trip to Japan has posted a message on Twitter in which he indicates without a doubt that the company has been associated with Sony for more than ten years to offer the best possible quality in the camera the iPhones. And, it must be said, the results are excellent.

A usual secrecy at Apple that is broken

The truth is that this message from Cook is all a surprisesince usually the North American firm is not one of those that usually gives specific information about the components that are inside its products, and the iPhone is no exception. The normal thing is that, on its website, the characteristics of the devices are discussed, but without specifying details. Thus, for example, in what has to do with cameras, the resolution of the sensors or their aperture is known, but not the specific element that is integrated.

In any case, for some time it has been indicated that Apple uses Sony sensors, something that is certified on many occasions with the disassemblies of the iFixit page of the company’s iPhones. But, now, and with a photo in which Tim Cook and Kenichiro Yoshida (executive director of Sony) are seen on a visit to the facilities of the Japanese company from Kumamoto, things have been crystal clear. In addition, taking into account what has been indicated, it is not to be expected that there will be any change in the long-term future… so the quality of the terminals when taking photos seems to remain just as good -especially now if you have Take into account that the Cupertino company has decided to include higher resolution sensors in its terminals.

We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today. pic.twitter.com/462SEkUbhi

—Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2022

By the way, perhaps during Cook’s visit to Japan the agreement was signed whereby future iPhones will integrate a new technology from Sony for image sensors. With this, and thanks to a new integrated architecture, it will be possible to acquire much more light in all kinds of situations to avoid overexposure problems such as underexposure, which are the most common in smartphones.

This collaboration is good for Sony

The truth is that the Japanese firm benefits greatly from supplying sensors for the iPhone, since in this way it is able to maintain its first place in this market, where it has a control percentage of no less than 44%. And, obviously, Apple purchases have a lot to do with it. Therefore, maintaining this collaboration is vital for them, especially now that everything is official and that additional prestige is achieved.

