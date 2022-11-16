Tim Cook: Apple ready to buy chips made in the US and Europe

Apple is about to start buying chips made in the US and Europe: brings it back Bloomberg, citing a comment by CEO Tim Cook himself during an internal meeting. Already now, Apple has confirmed the decision to buy chips from “a plant in Arizona” which should become operational by 2024 (it should be that of TSMC), while for the moment there are not too many defined details regarding Europe because the foundry construction roadmaps are still quite approximate. But Cook said Apple will make a decision as soon as the plans become more defined.

As for the United States, it seems that Arizona is destined to become the great national pole for the production of semiconductors. As we said, TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Company, one of the largest and most prestigious foundries in the world) is building a plant, but it’s not the only one: Intel is also at work. Both foundries are expected to start production from 2024.