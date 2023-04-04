Tim Cook acknowledges in an interview that he wants to innovate in the field of mixed reality

Apple, the American technology company, has always been known for innovation in technology and for creating products that change the way we live and interact with the world. Now, it looks like the company is taking another step forward with mixed reality, thanks to a new headset that could revolutionize the way we experience technology.

The potential of augmented reality

In an interview with GQ, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about the potential of augmented reality (AR) to improve communication and connection between people. AR makes it possible to superimpose digital objects on top of the physical world, which could allow for better collaboration and creativity in a virtual environment.

Cook mentioned that the measurement of physical objects and the placement of digital art on walls are just the beginning of the possibilities of using AR, and that there are many other ways in which the technology could be used to improve our daily lives.

Recognizing the potential of wearable technology

In the interview, Cook also discussed his change of heart regarding wearable technology, having been skeptical in the past. Although he had stated in 2015 that he did not think smart glasses were a good idea, he now acknowledges that there may be a place for wearable technology in mixed reality.

Cook explained that his way of thinking is always evolving and that he believes it is important to admit when you are wrong and move on rather than cling to the beliefs of the past.

Controlling the main technology

Despite his interest in mixed reality, Cook made it clear that Apple isn’t interested in simply splicing together pieces of technology from other manufacturers to create its product. Instead, the company wants to control core technology, so it can innovate meaningfully in the space of mixed reality.

In the interview, Cook said the company has been successful in the past in areas where others have doubted, and thinks mixed reality could be another area where Apple could make a significant contribution.

What can we expect from the future of mixed reality from Apple?

Although Cook didn’t give specific details about the new mixed reality headset, it’s clear that Apple is working on a product that could be a game changer in the way we experience technology. The company has been actively hiring augmented and virtual reality experts in recent years, which suggests that they are working hard to develop advanced technology in this space.

Mixed reality is an exciting technology with great potential, and Apple is positioning itself to be a leader in this space. With its track record of success creating products that change the way we interact with the world, it’s exciting to think about what the company could do with mixed reality.

