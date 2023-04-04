5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsCommunicationTim Cook acknowledges in an interview that he wants to innovate in...

Tim Cook acknowledges in an interview that he wants to innovate in the field of mixed reality

Tech NewsCommunicationGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
vr de apple.jpg
vr de apple.jpg
- Advertisement -

Apple, the American technology company, has always been known for innovation in technology and for creating products that change the way we live and interact with the world. Now, it looks like the company is taking another step forward with mixed reality, thanks to a new headset that could revolutionize the way we experience technology.

The potential of augmented reality

In an interview with GQ, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about the potential of augmented reality (AR) to improve communication and connection between people. AR makes it possible to superimpose digital objects on top of the physical world, which could allow for better collaboration and creativity in a virtual environment.

- Advertisement -

Cook mentioned that the measurement of physical objects and the placement of digital art on walls are just the beginning of the possibilities of using AR, and that there are many other ways in which the technology could be used to improve our daily lives.

Recognizing the potential of wearable technology

In the interview, Cook also discussed his change of heart regarding wearable technology, having been skeptical in the past. Although he had stated in 2015 that he did not think smart glasses were a good idea, he now acknowledges that there may be a place for wearable technology in mixed reality.

In a very short time you will be able to install any Android application on your Windows 11 computer

Cook explained that his way of thinking is always evolving and that he believes it is important to admit when you are wrong and move on rather than cling to the beliefs of the past.

Controlling the main technology

Despite his interest in mixed reality, Cook made it clear that Apple isn’t interested in simply splicing together pieces of technology from other manufacturers to create its product. Instead, the company wants to control core technology, so it can innovate meaningfully in the space of mixed reality.

- Advertisement -

In the interview, Cook said the company has been successful in the past in areas where others have doubted, and thinks mixed reality could be another area where Apple could make a significant contribution.

What can we expect from the future of mixed reality from Apple?

Although Cook didn’t give specific details about the new mixed reality headset, it’s clear that Apple is working on a product that could be a game changer in the way we experience technology. The company has been actively hiring augmented and virtual reality experts in recent years, which suggests that they are working hard to develop advanced technology in this space.

Mixed reality is an exciting technology with great potential, and Apple is positioning itself to be a leader in this space. With its track record of success creating products that change the way we interact with the world, it’s exciting to think about what the company could do with mixed reality.

- Advertisement -

You have the interview in this link

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

The Spain you want: this Twitter account creates surreal images with AI

Can you imagine having a Twitter account capable of generating unique and creative images...
Tech News

Positivo launches smart Wi-Fi lock with five opening modes and biometrics

Positivo Casa Inteligente launched this Tuesday (4) the Smart Lock with a modern look...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.