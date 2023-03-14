TIM and WindTre, other Galaxy can call via Wi-Fi: the list

- Advertisement -

About a month after the launch of TIM’s VoWiFi and of Wi-Fi Calling by WindTrethe two operators expand the number of smartphones compatible with voice calls under Wi-Fi network. Both services welcome several other Samsung Galaxy and in particular it is TIM that makes the largest number of devices compatible.

VoWiFi by TIM and Wi-Fi Calling by WindTre actually offer it same service. They allow you to route the classic calls via the mobile network on the Wi-Fi network (not SMS), which is useful when the network signal is absent as in the case in which you were in basements, buildings with very thick walls or remote areas where, however, there is a Wi-Fi network of TIM (for TIM customers) or WindTre (for WindTre customers).

The Voice over WiFi (VoWi-Fi, the technical name) by TIM and WindTre it has no additional costs – the pricing is that provided by your plan – and you don’t need to download new applications to use it, you just need to install the latest firmware available. The compatible smartphone then decides from time to time to route outgoing or incoming calls over the Wi-Fi network if the cellular network is not available.

New smartphones compatible with TIM VoWiFi

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

New smartphones compatible with WindTre Wi-Fi Calling

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A13 5G

Galaxy A13.

Opening image by Vinzent Weinbeer from Pixabay.