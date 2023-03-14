5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidTIM and WindTre, other Galaxy can call via Wi-Fi: the list

TIM and WindTre, other Galaxy can call via Wi-Fi: the list

Android

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

 

About a month after the launch of TIM’s VoWiFi and of Wi-Fi Calling by WindTrethe two operators expand the number of smartphones compatible with voice calls under Wi-Fi network. Both services welcome several other Samsung Galaxy and in particular it is TIM that makes the largest number of devices compatible.

VoWiFi by TIM and Wi-Fi Calling by WindTre actually offer it same service. They allow you to route the classic calls via the mobile network on the Wi-Fi network (not SMS), which is useful when the network signal is absent as in the case in which you were in basements, buildings with very thick walls or remote areas where, however, there is a Wi-Fi network of TIM (for TIM customers) or WindTre (for WindTre customers).

- Advertisement -

The Voice over WiFi (VoWi-Fi, the technical name) by TIM and WindTre it has no additional costs – the pricing is that provided by your plan – and you don’t need to download new applications to use it, you just need to install the latest firmware available. The compatible smartphone then decides from time to time to route outgoing or incoming calls over the Wi-Fi network if the cellular network is not available.

New smartphones compatible with TIM VoWiFi

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
  • Galaxy Z Fold3
  • Galaxy Z Flip4
  • Galaxy Z Flip3
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S21+
  • Galaxy S21
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
  • Galaxy S20+ 5G
  • Galaxy S20 5G
  • Galaxy A53 5G
  • Galaxy A52 5G

New smartphones compatible with WindTre Wi-Fi Calling

  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Galaxy A33 5G
  • Galaxy A13 5G
  • Galaxy A13.

Opening image by Vinzent Weinbeer from Pixabay.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro: the older brother of the Poco X3 NFC bets on power and autonomy

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Destiny 2 The Eclipse Review: towards the showdown on Neptune

We flew to Neptune to play the campaign of Lightfall, the highly anticipated new...
Mobile

Revealed everything about the LITTLE F5 Pro, it will have power beyond any doubt

It is increasingly difficult to find the differences between the high-end mobile and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.