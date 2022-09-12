Tim Allen returns as Santa Claus, but now in a series for Disney +

Christmas is just around the corner and although it is in the holiday season where series and movies with themes of the time appear, what surprised all the attendees was the return of Tim in his popular character santa which he performed for the first time in 1994 and now to him for a series of +.

The Santa Clauses It is a project that I will see Allen again as the Christmas character and whose release of the first trailer was announced during the convention D23 expo in Anaheim.

New Disney Plus series based on Allen’s character from the 90s. (Dinsey Plus)

The show features the return of Tim Allen What santa claus 16 years after the last installment of the trilogy The Santa Clause. In the preview, Santa announces to the elves that he will retire and choose a new Santa before he turns 65, this causes great commotion for his entire team, who think that such a decision will be the ruin of the factory.

- Advertisement -

The clip also shows some familiar faces like elizabeth mitchell come back like the Mrs Carol Clause Y David Krumholtz reprise the fan-favorite role of Bernard the Elfinterpreted by Peyton Manning he even makes a cameo appearance in an interview for the coveted role of santa claus.

First image of the movie “The Santa Clauses”. (DisneyPlus)

The cast also includes Elizabeth Allen Dick What sandra, Devin Bright What Noel, austin kane What Lime, Matilda Lawler What Betty, Rupali Red What Grace, Laura San Giacomo What christmas witch Y Kal Penn What Simon Chosky.

Tim Allen made an appearance on stage Anaheim with the rest of the cast for the announcement of the series. When asked why he decided to return to the role, the actor jokingly replied, “Because you guys forced me.”

The announcement of the series was one of the great surprises of D23. (DisneyPlus)

Allen revealed that the series will answer many long-standing questions, including why the elves weren’t concerned about their initial appearance as Santa Claus, the fact that Mrs. Claus had no name, and whether or not there were any other human children at the pole. North.

- Advertisement -

Almost immediately after the presentation, the director Jason Winer and the writer Jack Burditt as well as the aforementioned cast, gave fans an even deeper look at the show, including more character details and a total of four never-before-seen clips, which we’ll get to see.

The first time Allen brought this character to life was in 1994. (Disney)

The winner of Emmy Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Frasier) is the executive producer and showrunner and Allen, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker Y Rick Messina will also be executive producers along with Jason Winer Y Jon Radler for Small Dog.

The Santa Clauses will release the first two episodes of its six-episode series on November 16, airing exclusively on Disney+.

- Advertisement -

: