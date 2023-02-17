Tile introduces anti-theft mode for trackers, with very strict demands

In principle, object tracking devices are quite useful, since they allow them to be located if they are not known where they are at any given time, but the misuse received, such as tracking potential victims to attack, make companies manufacturers have to take security measures.

It’s what originally happened with Apple and its AirTags, and it’s what’s happening now with Tile, which has just introduced the new “anti-theft mode”, so that the owner of a Tile device can be the only one who can know where it’s found.



Surprising “strict” conditions

But Tile has gone further, and for the use of this feature, requires users to accept the “strict terms and conditions” of use, which includes the possibility that personally identifiable information can be shared with law enforcement. public in case it is detected that a device is being used to follow a third person.

And also, use a three-stage multiple verification method, which includes taking a selfie and photographing the front and back of the official government-issued identification document.

Once the steps are done, the owner’s Tiles will become invisible to the Scan & Secure feature.

The company points out that, for example, potential thieves won’t know if the owner user’s wallet incorporates a Tile device, and in the event of theft (or loss), the user will still be able to know where it is, and may be traceable even if it is found. out of range of a WiFi signal or mobile network with Bluetooth enabled.

And he emphasizes this aspect by pointing out that:

Tile’s anti-theft mode is an important tool for users to feel more secure while out and about with their valuable items. By having the ability to track and hide your Tiles in Scan & Secure results, you can rest easy knowing you’re protected and can still find your items if they’re lost or stolen.

With questions in the air

Questions now center around the extent to which users will be able to agree to the strict conditions for using the new feature, and the extent to which Tile will become cooperative with law enforcement.

Time will tell us if Tile will soften its conditions or remain as it is at the moment, all depending on the attitude that users show with the new feature.

More information/Image Credit: Tile