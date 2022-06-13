TikTok’s parent company prepares its jump to virtual reality, according to a report

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, is paving the way for big, steady strides in VR, according to a recent report.

According to sources close to the company, they would be willing to spend exorbitant sums of money to develop experiences related to this technology.

ByteDance does not want to be left out of innovations with virtual reality

According to what was published in a report of ProtocolAll of this ByteDance activity revolves around Pico, a Chinese VR headset manufacturer that the company acquired over the past year.

Pico recently posted over 40 job postings for new positions. The majority of these vacancies correspond to the Pico Studios branches in the US West Coast, contemplating from a head of virtual reality game strategy, to a game operations manager, in regards to the executive staff. In other divisions, the vacancies announced in the job offers also show an interest in enhancing the company’s hardware, as they seek an optical engineer and an electrical systems design engineer. Prior to these deals, Pico had a very small team in North America, devoted almost exclusively to sales and executive matters.

Another sign that the expansion is serious is that among the open positions they are also looking for a “responsible for sales and marketing of Pico’s overall product in the US consumer market”a task that falls to the position of head of consumer sales.

In the field of virtual reality hardware, ByteDance will enter a market where there are already well-positioned manufacturers such as Meta, PlayStation, HTC and Valve. Until now, Meta monopolizes the most promising figures, accumulating more than 15 million units sold of its Quest 2 helmets, since its market launch in 2020.

The Neo 3 Link Pickaxe It is one of the reference models manufactured by the Chinese company, launched in Europe a few weeks ago. Its price is € 449 ($ 472 dollars, approximately), something that is quite far from the $ 299 dollars that the aforementioned Meta Quest 2 currently costs. However, it should be noted that Meta does not intend to make a profit from the sale of its hardware, since its commercial purposes are focused on the software experiences that it develops.

ByteDance is expected to develop software experiences for virtual reality, judging by the new professionals it’s looking to hire. With this, little by little the panorama around this booming technology begins to become more complex, which adds more and more interested in joining this new trend that will surely continue to surprise us with more news.