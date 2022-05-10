TikTok will make it easy for you to find content shared by your friends

TikTok is rolling out a new update that will make it easier for you to see what your friends share on the app.

Yes, TikTok’s new strategy is to foster community by approaching the videos of people you already know or are part of your circle of friends.

New TikTok dynamic to show you content

TikTok is replacing the “Discover” tab with a new option: Friends. So at the bottom you will find the Home, Friends, Inbox and Profile tabs.

The idea is that this new dynamic allows users to find content from their friends or with people with whom they have already connected before on the platform. So beyond showing you trending and viral videos, it will show content that may be relevant to users based on their friendships.

The first time the user clicks on this new tab, they will see a banner with the invitation to watch their friends’ videos. Of course, this section will show if the user has connected with his friends in TikTok.

If you haven’t, it will give you the option to connect with your contacts, Facebook friends, or search for your friends on the platform. As seen in the image, TikTok will suggest a series of accounts that may belong to people you know. And of course, the option to follow them is included. And on the other hand, users can also use the search engine to find certain content within that section.

With this update, TikTok wants to move away from the concept of being a viral video app to give it a more personal touch, making it easier for users to create a community from their real friends.

At the moment, this new tab is not available to everyone, but the TikTok team mentions that it will extend this new option to more people in the coming weeks.