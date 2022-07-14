TikTok will have a sister app called Kesong

ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, is preparing to launch a new app, this time more focused on allowing young users to share their lifestyle and hobbies.

The app will be called “Kesong,” which means croissant in Chinese, and will contain content related to “trendy clothes, surf tips, and novelty toys,” according to the filing last week.



Today there is already such an app in China. This is Xiaohongshu, a popular social e-commerce platform, similar to Instagram, which has more than 200 million active users per month.

At the moment ByteDance has not given more details on the subject, it has only registered the intention in a public database, but we do not know anything about the business model or the launch date. Even so, everything seems to indicate that it will be held this summer, since the phrase “welcome in this hot summer” appears in the presentation of the platform.

The new app, featuring the slogan “new lifestyles for young people”, wants to compete with Instagram by imitating Xiaohongshu’s model, but it won’t be easy as Xiaohongshu was created in 2013 and has a very loyal following. It is possible, yes, that it uses TikTok to publicize the new project, which could help it grow rapidly in the first months.

Bytedance creates a lot of projects that it later has to shut down, but every once in a while it hits the nail on the head. He made it with TikTok, and he also has an app called “Lemon8” (previously known as “Sharee”) with a lot of success in Japan, also with a style similar to our Instagram. In fact, Lemon8 was the second most downloaded lifestyle app on the Apple App Store in Japan and topped the rankings on the iOS online store in Thailand, according to app analytics provider Data.ai.

Buying online while watching user-generated content is a model that everyone wants to get their hands on. Let’s see if Bytedance will achieve it with its new Kesong.

