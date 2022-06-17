TikTok will have a new tool to know who has seen our videos

TikTok is running a new test on the platform that could help you find out if your followers see your posts.

At the moment, it is not possible to test this new dynamic, but we know some details of how it works.

TikTok will have a viewing history on each video

TikTok has released a number of exciting updates this year that improve different aspects of the platform. For example, one of the latest developments has to do with new Digital Wellbeing tools to control the time spent on the application.

And now, the TikTok team is testing a new feature that will allow you to see which followers have viewed your posts, under a new section called “Post Viewing History.”

Apparently it will work as an optional feature, so those who want to use this dynamic will have to activate it from the “Settings and privacy” section. And on the other hand, a detail to keep in mind is that if you activate the option, the people you follow will also be able to see if you have seen their videos.

Another aspect to keep in mind is that this viewing history will not always be available in each video. As seen on the screenshots you share Matt Navarre in your Twitter account, the history will be available about 7 days after the video is published.

Although a TikTok spokesperson has confirmed that they are working on this test, as they comment on TC, they have not shared details about this dynamic. He only mentioned that they are always thinking of new ways to add value and improve the user experience.

At the moment, this feature is only a test with a select group of users, and there is no certainty that TikTok will roll it out to everyone in the near future.