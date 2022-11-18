TikTok will broadcast the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches for free in China

- Advertisement -

The World Cup Qatar 2022 It will be the sporting event of the year, which will paralyze the world in the coming weeks, so you have to arm yourself with everything you need to not miss a minute. Fortunately, the range of options is wide, if you want to know where to watch the World Cup matches in Qatar for free there are several platforms that will broadcast the matches at no cost, a good catalog of apps that will offer information about the matches and, in addition, TikTok joins to the list, since the company has confirmed that it will hold the meetings… although only in China.

Fans now have all the means they need to watch World Cup games without restrictions.

ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, acquired the rights to broadcast the Qatar 2022 World Cup a few months ago. However, it had not been heard from since then and the announcement has just been made. ByteDance has publicly confirmed that TikTok – its counterpart in China, Douyin – will stream the matches.

ByteDance has confirmed that they will broadcast the games for free and in 4K resolution. The coverage will be complete and will cover the 64 games during the 28 days that the celebration lasts. The downside of this is that the service will only be enabled for Chinese TikTok users.

Until now, people from other parts of the world will not be able to enjoy this special promotion. Douyin users, to access the live games, will only have to type “World Cup” in the application’s search engine. Then, they will be redirected to a special website that is fully dedicated to the soccer tournament.

The application will have exclusive additional functions for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in order to make the experience more immersive. For example, it will offer the possibility to invite friends to chat while watching the meeting. To achieve this goal, private broadcast rooms will be created.

ByteDance did not deny that in the next few hours it could be announced that it will also broadcast the matches in other parts of the world. Everything will depend on the rights acquired.