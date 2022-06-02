TikTok will allow you to get the most out of your flip phone. How?

One of the most popular social networks is TikTok, the popular music application has millions of users who do not hesitate to access this alternative to Instagram on a daily basis. And, if you have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, know that the app has been updated so that you can enjoy an experience to match. Foldable phones are here to stay, and as their manufacturing cost drops, the easier it will be to access this new technology. For this reason, Google is supporting this type of smartphone to the maximum, in addition to optimizing Android for the particular format of its screens. Of course, although the operating system adapts to folding screens, the applications must also do so. Now, as we have discovered through Reddit, it seems that TikTok has been one of the first to adapt to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the great exponent when buying a phone with a folding screen. TikTok is updated to work better on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 As several users have published on the popular American forum, TikTok has been updated to adapt to the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. In this way, the videos are no longer They cut off the main screen. On the other hand, if you’re watching a TikTok video on the cover screen and you go to the inner screen, the video will continue where it was, when it was previously updating to start from scratch. Continuing with the news that comes with this new optimized version of TikTok, the design of the home screen has been optimized so that content creators can make videos more comfortably. In this way, the grid now shows four video inputs instead of three, in addition to other cosmetic changes that make it easier to navigate the interface. It should be noted that this TikTok update for folding phones still has several aspects to polish, since users who have tried this new version continue to find errors, such as strange aspect ratios and that do not allow perfect video viewing. But in future updates they will solve these small problems. Finally, it seems that they have also adapted the interface for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, so if you have one of these folding phones, we invite you to update the app. If it is not available, we invite you to download the latest version of TikTok for foldable phones in APK format through this link. >