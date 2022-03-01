TikTok will allow longer posts, how long can they last now?

It is clear that we are at a time when applications that allow uploading videos to share them with users compete against each other. And, for this reason, there are constantly updates and changes to achieve the best possible figures. An example is that it has been known that TikTok will increase the time of its videos… and we are talking about quite a considerable time. According to the data that have been known, the maximum duration that the creations will have can reach 10 minutes. This is considerably more than three times what was possible now, so we are talking about a very important jump and one that has good things and bad things. On the one hand, it will allow creators to extend themselves more when it comes to showing their ideas and, in addition, higher TikTok permanence data will be achieved -at least on paper-. Of course, the platform should no longer be considered solely for short videos, right? The truth is that this comes to give continuity to what already happened more or less a year ago when the recording times also increased significantly. Therefore, it seems quite clear that the idea of ​​the platform is to continue down this path and in this way try to corner the competition more… something that, obviously, remains to be seen. There is a clear target: YouTube With the new time that TikTok allows when it comes to posting videos, it is quite clear that it is beginning to infiltrate the space that YouTube has dominated until now, and this seems a clear response to the arrival of the Shorts to the Google service. The truth is that the change is quite radical, especially if you remember how the birth of TikTok was, but it is quite logical, since this movement even improves the monetization options that creators who use this platform as the main one have to get income. With this change it seems quite clear that the contents of the application will change. Beyond the usual ones that show dances or little jokes, it will now be possible to give way to options such as complete tutorials or live product reviews. Therefore, and as we indicated before, it seems quite clear that “war” is declared on YouTube on its own terrain. Of course, it will be a while until the advertising revenue figures that Google has right now, which are clear leaders in the market, are achieved. Arrival of the TikTok improvement At the moment the change has reached a few users in test mode, but all the data has been confirmed by the application itself. In addition, it has been indicated that in a matter of weeks it will be available to everyone. And, so that no one is left out, this moment will come with a specific notification indicating that the 10-minute videos are already available. It’s clear that the move is smart and important, and will give the creators a great game. >