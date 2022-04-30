TikTok: where to exclusively watch the Eurovision 2022 rehearsals

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TikTok has signed an agreement with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)organizing entity of the Eurovision Song Contest, to become the “Official Entertainment Partner” of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, which will be held in the Italian city of Turin.



As an entertainment partner, TikTok will be the channel where they can be seen exclusively, starting today, images of the rehearsals of the 40 participating countries. Playlists and backstage content have also been prepared, which can only be seen in vertical format, on the social network’s app.

The Eurovision TikTok account (https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision) will offer exclusive content every day during the contest, including a daily highlight video as well as behind-the-scenes footage. Rehearsals have begun today at the Olympic Palace in the Italian city, and the first exclusive content has already been published, in this case the video of the first rehearsal of the Albanian representative, Ronela Hajati.

The video of the Albanian representative will be followed shortly by content about the participants from Latvia and Lithuania, the next to take to the stage of the Olympic Pala for their first rehearsals.

This year, moreover, the performances of the semi-finals and the Grand Final They will be broadcast live through the Eurovision account on TikTok, in a new and exclusive vertical format that will combine the official broadcast with images from the backstage of the festival, while the performances take place.

In addition, the hashtag #Eurovision2022 is already active so that TikTok and Eurovision fans from all over the world can upload their content and show their creativity on the platform as well.

To date, TikTok users have made more than 3.8 billion video views using the #Eurovision hashtag. Last year alone, the hashtag #Eurovision2021 had more than 1.4 billion video views on the social network.

Year after year, Eurovision is the television program with the most social audience on social networks such as Twitter. This year TikTok has decided to bet heavily on the format and possibly become one of the social networks that generates more conversation and interactions around the main song festival that is celebrated in the world and that brings together more than 200 million viewers in front of the TV.

