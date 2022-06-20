TikTok: “We are not a social network but an entertainment company”

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook has decided to focus its strategy for the coming months on becoming the new TikTok. This is how the CEO and founder of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, made it known last week to its workers, detailing news for the nearest future and certifying that entertainment videos are the future of content for its social platforms, not only Facebook, but also Instagram.

TikTok wants to separate itself from Facebook, which imitates its main functionalities

In fact, Instagram has historically imitated some of the most successful features of TikTok, including Reels, which also came to Facebook, and which are those videos that can be edited with numerous functions and to which music can be added.

However, despite the fact that Facebook “wants to be” more TikTok than ever, the social network of Chinese origin and owned by ByteDance also wants to distance itself “more than ever” from the Meta conglomerate.

In fact, according to Blake Chandlee, President of Global Business Solutions at TikTok, your company has no interest in looking like Facebook. In fact, he pointed out during an interview: “Facebook is a social network. They have built their algorithms based on social graphs, but we haven’t.”

For Chandlee, who curiously worked 12 years at Facebook before joining TikTok three years ago, so she knows both companies well, “TikTok is not a social network, but an entertainment platform. The difference is massive.”

According to the manager, the Facebook attempt to copy TikTok It sounds a lot like another moment in recent Internet history: when Google wanted to be Facebook at all costs. In fact, the company yearned to have its own social network and even launched Google+ in 2013, which had to close five years later.

“Remember that time. It seemed unbelievable and everyone was worried about it.” But it did not matter the money that Google invested in the product, because it did not work out. According to Chandlee, TikTok does not want to imitate anyone, and Facebook’s attempt to become a company like them is nothing more than… a reflection of what happened to Google with Google+.

Interestingly, it is also noteworthy that TikTok is no longer defined as a “social network”, something that Pinterest has been doing for years. In this company they insist that they are a “seeker of inspiring ideas”.

