TikTok wants you to better control the time you spend in the app. How will do?

TikTok has become one of the most used social networks thanks to its functionality beyond any doubt. Not to mention the fact that the team behind the development of this application does not stop adding new features with which to make the most of its use. Also, if you know the best tricks for TikTok you will be the king among your followers. And that is precisely the problem with this music social network: that it is sometimes almost addictive. Not to mention the fact that the app is designed for you to spend a lot of time on it. For example, its infinite scroll invites you to watch videos without stopping. And it is something that the company wants to change, so through its official blog they have announced a series of changes in which you can deactivate this well-known function in TikTok. TikTok will allow you to disable infinite scrolling Let’s be honest: if you use TikTok you will know that infinite scrolling causes you to spend much more time looking at the mobile screen. And so the app wants to take action. Let’s remember that in China they are getting very serious about protecting mental health, more so with the rise of people hooked on certain social networks and video games, which is why TikTok has preferred to prevent rather than cure. In this way, through the settings there will be a new section in which TikTok can notify you to stop watching videos once the time you have decided to stipulate has passed. Another novelty will be that TikTok will offer much more data about the time you spend in the application, with graphs where you can see the hours you spend using the social network. In addition, children between 13 and 17 years old will receive a notification when they spend more than 100 minutes a day in the app, reminding them that there are time control tools so that they do not exceed it again. Without a doubt, a smart move, since remembering the regulations in China, there are more and more games that are forcing the use of minors to be limited. Regarding the release date of this update, TikTok has announced that it will arrive shortly, so we will have to wait a bit since we are facing a global launch. Without a doubt, good news for users, since with this new function they will be able to better control the time they spend on TikTok. And the company takes care of its health to avoid impositions by the Chinese government, or the direct veto to prevent more citizens from becoming addicts… >