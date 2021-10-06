TikTok viral Dublin mother furious as son plays cunning pregnancy prank

A Dublin mother was left furious after her son played a cunning pregnancy prank on her which has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, uploaded by Ben Williams, has been viewed almost 500,000 times.

It shows the messer in the back of his mam’s car playing a voice note from a girl called “Abbie”.

The message said: “Ben, have you told anyone that I’m pregnant yet?”

This opened a can of worms as the mam began to ask an abundance of questions.

She said: “Who’s that? F**k off Ben, who’s that message from?”

Ben replied: “Someone from TikTok or something I don’t know”.

But that wasn’t enough as rage took over his mother.

She said: “Are you for f**king real? Show me that phone, give me the phone? Who is it? Play that again. I’m going to kill you. That’s a girl. Who’s f**king Abbie?”







His mother then proceeded to climb into the back of the car before getting out and opening the back door to deal with the situation.

Viewers were in hysterics at the joke that may have gone too far.

Jedward commented: “Lucky he had a plastic screen for protection”.

Another said: “She was about to start swinging hahah”.

A third posted: “Poor Sharon, I really don’t know how you’re still in that gaff”.

Other comments read: “He’s going to be woolled around the streets”.

“Rule one in Ireland: Don’t mess with Irish mammies”.

“Once you hear pho-one, start running”.

