TikTok under investigation in Italy after ‘French scar’ challenge goes viral

Italy’s antitrust authority has opened an investigation into TikTok for allegedly violating the country’s rules by allowing the publication of “dangerous content” inciting self-harm and malnutrition.

The investigation also affects the Irish unit of TikTok, which is responsible for the social network in other European countries, such as the United Kingdom and Italy itself. According to the Italian police, steps were also taken at the app’s headquarters this Tuesday morning.

The main accusation against TikTok is related to the viral content of the “French scar challenge”, since there are thousands of videos of teens influencing others to also self-harm.