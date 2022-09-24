HomeMobileAndroidTikTok, the "I don't like" button in distribution globally

TikTok, the “I don’t like” button in distribution globally

By Abraham
A first test was carried out this spring and now TikTok-now-the-clone-of-bereal-now-available-as-a-stand-alone-app/">TikTok has officially announced that the introduction of the “Dislike” button is going to be activated for all users. The company’s goal is to make the social channel ‘a better place’, as it will now be more controlled thanks to everyone’s support.

In this context, the key was born to express one’s dissent towards not a content, but a comment, as shown by a screenshot published by TikTok on its Twitter channel.

So commented TikTok in the introductory post to the new feature:

We have created as a new way to hear feedback directly from our community. This allows us to better identify irrelevant or inappropriate comments, which helps us promote a comment section for genuine and authentic interactions.

An interesting aspect of the matter is that TikTok does not want to make the “Dislike” button as an additional opportunity to create discussion, therefore it was decided to keep the total number of dislikes in a comment hidden, as opposed to “Likes” which will always be freely available to everyone. Its introduction began in these hours on a global level, so it is desirable that it is not available to everyone right away but it may be necessary to wait some time to be able to enjoy it.

How to know which applications consume more resources on your Android

In the meantime, just in these days we have published an interesting article that clarifies the number of views needed to earn with TikTok, Youtube, and the other channels that allow you to monetize your content. Haven’t you read it yet? You are in time to remedy the deficiency!

