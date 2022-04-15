Tech News

TikTok tests the “Dislike” feature in comments

By: Brian Adam

Social networks are constantly watching each other. This is applicable to TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and even services like YouTube and Spotify which, although not primarily a social network, are taking more and more common elements from them and integrating them into their own. services. And it is that, in the competition to capture the user’s attention for as long as possible, it is more than proven that social functions can play a key role.

Thus, from so much observation, it is common that, in the end, the functions that debut in any of them make the jump, shortly after, to part or all of the rest of them. We have also seen this on many occasions, and we experienced a very clear example last year when, after the Clubhouse boom, many other services began to replicate the function of live audio rooms. With some variations, yes, but with an indisputable inspiration. Not a single service is free of blemish in this regard.

The latest example of this is found in TikTok, the most popular service among the youngest and that, despite the frivolous image it has among many people who do not use it, also offers some of the most interesting content, whether they are leisure, informative, humorous, etc. In my case, I think I have already commented on it on occasion, TikTok seems to me to be a very interesting platform, to which I spend more or less the same time as the rest of the networks (not too much, actually) and that I think is undervalued compared to other services.

Tiktok dislike comment button just make it looks messy I think pic.twitter.com/bBNEk6QsXY

— yazz🌵 (@iniyaspip) March 14, 2022

Be that as it may, and as I said, all networks “are inspired” by others, and the latest example is found in TikTok, which has started testing its function to downvote comments to the publications, as reported by the company itself through its official blog. A function that we can already find for years in other services such as YouTube, and that Twitter was thoroughly testing during the past year.

The title of the post, “New ways to encourage kindness and safety on TikTok«, seems to indicate that the votes should influence, in some way, the visibility of negative comments, and perhaps also the general visibility of their authors. However, it is not clarified, perhaps because it is still in testing, what will be the concrete scope of the negative votessince it will not even be possible to see them, only the author of the comment will see those negative evaluations.

